Westview and Dresden both won games by one point Saturday night to play in the state tournament this week.

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Haywood County 38-37 on the road in the sectional to advance to state, while the Dresden Lady Lions beat Middleton 39-38 at home in the substate for a shot in the state tourney.

Weakley County will have two teams represented in the state tournament with Westview in the Class AA tournament and Dresden playing in Class A.

State tournament brackets will be set in Murfreesboro Sunday afternoon at 2.