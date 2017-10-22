The Westview girls soccer team is headed to the state soccer tournament this week in Murfreesboro following a 10 to 1 decision over Raleigh Egypt in Memphis Saturday.

Both Westview and McKenzie will be playing this week. McKenzie’s opponent forfeited their game and by virtue of the forfeit the Lady Rebels advance.

Westview will play Merrol Hyde Magnet school of Hendersonville while McKenzie will face Chuckey- Doak of Greene County in Afton, Tennessee.

If Westview wins Wednesday at 12:30 they’ll play either Madison Academic or Alcoa Thursday.

If McKenzie defeats Chuckey Doak they’ll play either Richland or Signal Mountain Thursday