The 7-3 Westview boys basketball team has gained momentum going into the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament with recent wins over Dresden and Bradford.

Westview Head Coach Mike Greer talked to Thunderbolt Radio about the changes his team has made to be successful.

Coach Greer mentioned his team expectations from here on out leading up to the district tournament.

The Chargers have a bye today and will play the winner of the South Fulton-Sacred Heart game Wednesday night at 5:30.