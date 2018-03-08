The Westview Lady Chargers have advanced to the semi-finals following a 41-36 victory over Alcoa.

It was a scary moment when Tasia Jones went down late in the first quarter.

Jones said she had confidence in her teammates.

Deja Graves said she knew it was her time to step up following the injury to Jones.

Graves had a game high 19 points.

Head Coach Brian Haskins said he knew his defense would help bring home a victory.

The Westview Lady Chargers move to the semi-finals where they will meet either Mason County or Cheatham County.