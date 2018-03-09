The Westview Lady Chargers’ hopes of bringing the TSSAA Class Double-A crown to Weakley County have ended following a 37 to 32 defeat at the hands of Macon County.

In the first period, there were four ties and four lead changes. However, once Macon County grabbed the lead near the end of the 1st, Westview would never reclaim it.

Head Coach Brian Haskins says it was difficult dealing with injuries during the last two games.

Tasia Jones could only play for seven minutes before returning to the bench.

Jones told Thunderbolt Radio she’s upset her injury set her back.

Deja Graves lead all scorers with 19 points shooting 8 of 13 from the floor saying it’s difficult knowing her high school career is over.

The Lady Chargers end the season 33 and 3.