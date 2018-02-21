A Westview student has been expelled for the year after making a false threat according to Martin Police Chief Don Teal.

School Resource Officer Jason Arant was notified of a false bomb threat before noon.

A student was overheard saying he had placed a bomb in the building while talking to a friend.

The juvenile offender was immediately escorted to the office and questioned concerning his statement, which was openly admitted to.

The statement was considered to be a serious threat with the school searched visually and with the aid of a K-9 team.

The juvenile claimed the statement was made in an attempt to cheer up a friend who was having a bad day. Subsequently, the student was dismissed for the remainder of the year and was escorted off of the campus by a parent.