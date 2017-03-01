The Westview Future Farmers of America organization is holding its Parent-Alumni Banquet and Auction Friday night at 6 in the school cafeteria.

The dinner features pork chops and chicken with a few side items for all event-goers, and the auction begins after the meal around 7.

Westview FFA Advisor Bill Fuqua says the community and local businesses played a big role in auction donations.

Tickets for the Westview FFA’s Banquet and Auction at 6 in the school are $10 for patrons ages 10 and up, while children under 10 get in for free.