The Martin City Board approved a resolution to make a contribution to the Martin Westview football team.

The Board voted to donate 2,500 dollars to help the team upgrade their new weight room.

Head Coach Trey Cantrell says he’d like to have the project finished in the Spring.

Westview finished the 2017 season 4-6 under 2nd year Coach Cantrell, who is hopeful the new weight room will match facilities from rival schools and strengthen the athleticism of players.