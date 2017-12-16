Yesterday afternoon, the Martin Police Department was made aware of information that a possible “hit list” had been created in reference to students of Westview High School via Snapchat

An investigation was started immediately. Several students who were added to the Snapchat account were interviewed.

Investigators discovered a possible IP address associated with the Snapchat account.

A student from Westview High School was discovered to be responsible for opening the Snapchat account and inviting other students to join.

A thorough investigation revealed that there were no threats made and that the account was initiated as a joke fueling rumors pertaining to school violence.

There will be no criminal charges against this student and disciplinary action will be left to the discretion of school officials.