Both Westview teams were victorious over Dyersburg Tuesday in district action, and they play region rival Obion Central Friday night on the road.

The number five Westview girls who boast a record of 18-2, take on a 15-6 Obion Central squad that picked up a district win against Milan earlier this week.

Westview girls Head Coach Brian Haskins says the team still needs to play better as the season continues.

The 12-4 Chargers boys team also plays a 12-7 Rebels unit that defeated Milan in district play Tuesday.

Westviews boys Head Coach says the district’s competition is intense.

Airtime for Westview’s game at Obion Central is at 5:40 Friday night on Mix 101.3 and KYTN 104.9.