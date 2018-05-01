Westview High School has had another student athlete to sign to play sports at the next level. Lady Charger softball player Bunny Jones signed to play with the Union University Lady Bulldogs Monday.

With many other offers on the table, Miss Jones told Thunderbolt Radio why she chose Union.

As a four-year starter at short stop for the Lady Chargers, Jones said that there is still much to learn from her new coaches and teammates moving forward.

So far throughout her travel ball seasons and in her senior season with Westview, Jones is batting at 0.521 with 41 RBIs, but her speed and quickness are what have her so highly touted. She has stolen approximately 200 bases, hit three in-the-park home runs, and has scored a team-high 16 runs this year as a Charger, with play-offs looming.