South Side girls defeated Crockett County 53-32. South Side will play Westview Wednesday at 7 at South Gibson HS near Medina. Air time 6:40 on 101.3

Westview girls won 38 to 29 over Lexington

Humboldt defeated Trenton 56 to 43 and will host Halls in the Region 7-A championship game at Humboldt …both teams advance to the substate.

Halls boys defeat Union City 60 to 52.

Dresden girls will face Huntingdon for the Region 7-A championship Tuesday at Bethel University.