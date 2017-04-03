A late freeze in the area could have damaged some of the wheat crop for the season.

The March freeze, which saw overnight temperatures drop into the low 20’s, has Extension Agents and other agriculture officials checking different fields of wheat around the area.

Fulton County Extension Agent Ben Rudy said he has seen some damage in wheat fields in his area.

Rudy said the problem with this season’s wheat crop comes from the multiple mild days in March, which allowed a quicker growth to the plant.

Rudy said specialists from the University of Kentucky, along with those in Tennessee, are still studying the affect of the cold snap on the wheat crop, and the actual amount of damage may take some time to determine.