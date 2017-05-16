The U.S Department of Agriculture has announced that Tennessee’s winter wheat crops are expected to be down this season.

Reports said farmers are expected to harvest 21.5 million bushels, which will be a drop of 12-percent from 2016 numbers.

The report said farmers planted 390,000 acres last fall, with 295,000 to be harvested for grain.

May 1st crop predictions estimated farmers will see a yield of 73 bushels per acre.

The latest ratings showed the crop at 13-percent “excellent”, 58-percent as “good” and 22-percent as “fair”.