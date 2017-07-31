The Obion County Commission has agreed to establish an increase in the wheel tax to generate much needed funding for the fiscal year budget.

After over an hour of discussion and debate, the board voted 17-3 to implement a $7 increase in the wheel tax, along with one-cent from debt service, to generate $265,899 for the fiscal year.

The motion and vote came after a power-point presentation by Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair, and discussion from Finance Committee Chairman Jim Bondurant.

The decision to accept the wheel tax, over a previous proposal of a five-cent property tax, came after Commissioner Paul Albright stated the wheel tax would allow more residents to help fund county services and needs.

Commissioner Sinclair said the proposed wheel tax would equate to approximately $28 more for a home with four vehicles.

During the vote, Commissioners Terry Roberts, Jerry Grady and James Beasley all cast “no” votes on the issue.

A second vote on the wheel tax will be held at the next meeting.