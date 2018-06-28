The annual “White Squirrel Festival” will begin a week of activities on Saturday in Kenton.

The event starts with a “Veterans Breakfast” on Saturday morning from 8:00 until 10:00 at the Youth Center.

On Sunday, a community wide church service will start at 6:00 at the city gym, with Bingo Night at 7:00 on Monday at the gym.

A “Grand Marshal Luncheon” will be held Tuesday at noon for this years honoree Jennifer Chandler.

On Wednesday, the Fourth of July, activities will begin with a 5K-Run at 8:00, the “White Squirrel Festival Parade” at 11:00 in the downtown area, a cornhole tournament at 2:00 in the gym, music at the park at 6:00 and fireworks at dusk also at the city park.

On Friday July 6th, a business open house will take place from 5:00 until 7:00, with a dessert auction at 7:00 at the gym.

The festival will end on Saturday, July 7th with arts and crafts vendors in the gym from 9:00 until 3:00, a car, truck, bike and motorcycle show at city park from 10:00 until 2:00, and a three-point basketball contest at the gym starting at 6:00.