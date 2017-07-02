Each year a number of communities hold festivals and Kenton is no exception. The White Squirrel Festival like many others draws large crowds to their town that sits on the Obion and Gibson County boarder. This Monday evening at 7 the festival hosts bingo and a talent show in the old Kenton gymnasium.

This Tuesday the day begins with a Five K run at 8 oclock beginning at the Kenton Gazebo followed by a Parade at 11am.

The parade will line up at the Old Plastech building. A corn hole tournament begins at 2.

A street dance featuring the Dustin Hamlin Band will be held in the Kenton gymnasium followed fireworks at 9pm behind the gym.