Kentucky State Police and Mayfield police were able to arrest a shoplifter who led them on a foot pursuit.

Reports said Post 1 received a call of a shoplifter at Wal-Mart in Mayfield, as an off duty Mayfield officer attempted to detain the man.

The subject, identified as 23 year old Blake Reamer of Wickliffe, then bolted from the store and entered a nearby auto parts store.

At this location, Mayfield officer David Townsend was assaulted by Reamer, who again fled on foot.

After Kentucky State Police arrived on the scene, Reamer was located and arrested.

He now faces multiple charges, that includes felony 2nd degree robbery, felony assault of a police officer, theft by unlawful taking and felony fleeing and evading.