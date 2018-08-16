The paper mill in Wickliffe is reopening.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be at the paper mill in Wickliffe today at noon for a signing ceremony as Verso Corp., the owner of the paper mill, will be signing a purchase agreement with a new buyer. The name of the buyer has not been disclosed.

The Verso Paper Mill closed in July of 2016 and Verso has been trying to sell the mill since that time.

At the signing, the company buying the mill will announce their plans to reopen the mill, bringing jobs back to the area.

