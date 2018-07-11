Former major league all-star Will Clark will be the special guest speaker at a benefit in September for the Phillip Trey Lindsey Scholarship Endowment at UT Martin.

The event will be held in the Russell-Duncan Ballroom on September 15th and is sponsored by the UT Martin Wildlife Society and Strickland Roofing.

The informal event features a catered meal, a speech and question and answer segment with Will Clark, and a silent auction.

Will Clark was a six-time All-Star and was the MVP of the 1989 National League Championship Series. Clark played eight seasons with the San Francisco Giants, and five seasons for the Texas Rangers.

Clark was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 1999 and finished his career with the St. Louis Cardinals after their playoff run in 2000.

A VIP meet and greet with Will Clark begins at 5:00 with the event starting at 6:00.

For ticket information, contact John Lindsey at 731-217-7187.

