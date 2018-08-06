The UT Martin men’s basketball team has added Gillette College transfer Trent Williams to the Skyhawks team.

Williams, a 6′-3″, 190-pound junior guard, is the sixth addition this offseason for the Skyhawk men’s basketball program. Williams teams up with Jeremy Joyner (Jonesborough, Ga./Roane State CC), Parker Stewart (Union City, Tenn./Pittsburgh), Charles Henderson (Houston, Texas/Trinidad State JC), Derek Hawthorne, Jr. (Indianapolis, Ind./John A. Logan College) and Quinton Dove (Cleveland, Ohio/Cuyahoga CC) as UTM signees for 2018-19.

Williams was a key ingredient to a nationally ranked Gillette College squad that posted a 27-5 record last season under head coach Shawn Neary. An All-Region IX second-team honoree, Williams was the floor general for a Pronghorn team that ranked in the top-10 nationally in field goals made per game (35.7, fourth), assists per game (20.7, sixth) and points per game (96.2, seventh).

Last season, Williams ranked sixth in the NJCAA Division-I ranks with 230 assists – divvying out 7.7 dimes per contest. He also averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent (138-of-244) from the floor, including a 39.6 percent (21-for-53) mark from three-point range. In addition to assists, he led Gillette College in minutes played (952), free throws made (103), free throws attempted (144) and steals (65) while sporting an impressive 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

