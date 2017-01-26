A longstanding family business has made their decision to expand in Obion County.

Governor Bill Haslam arrived in Union City on Thursday afternoon, and in front of a packed Municipal Building crowd, named the newest tenant of the Obion County Industrial Park.

Williams Sausage President Roger Williams talked about the expansion, and remaining in Obion County.

The company will now construct a new facility on fifty acres of property at the park, which will consist of a distribution and freezer operation, along with the relocation of their breakfast sandwich and headquarters to the new site.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)