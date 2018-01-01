The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in affect until 12:00 on Tuesday.

This advisory covers all of the Ken-Tenn area, with dangerous conditions expected during the period.

Forecasters say wind chill values today and tonight could be as low as ten below zero, with wind chill factors on Tuesday as low as twelve below zero.

Weather service officials say during these conditions, frostbite can occur to bar skin in as little as thirty minutes.

Also dangerous temperatures are forecast for Monday night, with a low dropping to around zero.