A Wingo man was arrested in Graves County for a burglary that occurred last week.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said a 911 call was received to a home in the Lowes-Fancy Farm area, where a woman stated that she and her husband awoke in the middle of the night to find a man in their bedroom.

Reports said the husband was able to remove the man from the home, with the wife giving a description of the individual to the 911 dispatch.

Graves County deputies later identified 31 year old Jerry Tynes as the individual in the home, and he was arrested on charges of second degree burglary.