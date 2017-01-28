Dresden high school football quarterback Dresser Winn has decided not to take a scholarship offer at Western Michigan University. Winn says he will make an announcement that he believes is in his best interest on Wednesday signing day. The highly sought quarterback has received 15 offers to play college football. He led Dresden high school to a TSSAA state championship this past November.
