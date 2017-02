Ellen Long, of Dresden, and Seth Rivera, of Martin, are on their way to see Garth Brooks, and special guest Trisha Yearwood, in concert Saturday night in Memphis.

The two were winners of the “Garth Brooks Free Ticket Giveaway” sponsored by 104.9 KYTN, BB’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery and Solid Solutions.

Ellen was presented her winning tickets by KYTN’s Robert Leyhue, while Seth received his tickets from Sales Manager Barbie Hardy.