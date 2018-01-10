The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday at midnight thru Friday night at 9:00.

Forecasters say the area could receive freezing rain, sleet and snow during the period.

Ice accumulations could be near three-tenths of an inch, with snowfall amounts of one to four inches possible.

Forecasters say the winter precipitation, coupled with winds as high as 30 miles per, could cause power outages and tree damage.

Commutes for Friday morning may be treacherous, and motorists are urged to use extreme caution.