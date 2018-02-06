The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kentucky County’s of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle Ballard, Graves and McCracken from 6:00 Tuesday evening to 6:00 Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say this are could see up to one inch of sleet and snow, with up to two-tenths of an inch of freezing rain during the period.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Obion County will be in affect from midnight thru 9:00 on Wednesday morning.

Forecasts indicate the possibility of freezing rain in the amount of one-tenth of an inch.

The winter weather could cause travel problems, especially with the Wednesday morning commute.