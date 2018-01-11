…WINTER WEATHER WILL SWEEP INTO THE MID-SOUTH LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY…

.A storm system will move into the region Thursday night ushering

in rain that will gradually transition to a mix of freezing rain

and sleet early Friday morning, then eventually to all snow

Friday. Significant snow and ice accumulations will be possible

across much of the region. In addition, strong northwest winds

will occur as the much colder air filters into the region.

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the morning and evening

commutes on Friday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one

to three inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an

inch are possible. In addition, strong northwest winds may gust

to 40 mph just behind the passage of the cold front.

* WHERE…Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility are

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.