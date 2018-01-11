…WINTER WEATHER WILL SWEEP INTO THE MID-SOUTH LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY…
.A storm system will move into the region Thursday night ushering
in rain that will gradually transition to a mix of freezing rain
and sleet early Friday morning, then eventually to all snow
Friday. Significant snow and ice accumulations will be possible
across much of the region. In addition, strong northwest winds
will occur as the much colder air filters into the region.
…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the morning and evening
commutes on Friday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one
to three inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an
inch are possible. In addition, strong northwest winds may gust
to 40 mph just behind the passage of the cold front.
* WHERE…Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.