The fiber company that has the contract to install fiber optic cable in Martin plans to open their local office in downtown Martin this coming week. WK&T and the City of Martin have an agreement to place fiber cable in and around Martin. The fiber cable, when hooked up to the WK& T network, will be provide the fastest internet hook up, transmission and receiving of internet data.

Local contractor One By Three, owned and operated by David and Steve Bell of Martin, has been installing fiber optic cable up around Martin for several months extending to the connection into Kentucky.

The fiber network will give the City of Martin’s gas and water departments the opportunity to remotely read the gas and water meters and offer high-speed internet service within the city limits of Martin.

WK&T spokesperson Trevor Bonstetter said construction began in February on the network, which includes about 150 miles of fiber optic cable in and around Martin. Fiber service is expected to be available in Martin in August. The company is a communications cooperative serving approximately 13,000 customers in West Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee.