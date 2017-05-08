A Humboldt woman has been arrested after forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 33 year old Veronica Boykin was charged with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act, and placed on a $75,000 bond in the Madison County jail.

The charges were placed after TBI agents were informed of the possible crime by Humboldt police.

Reports said in February, Boykin offered a 15-year old female to an unidentified man in exchange for narcotics.

TBI officials say an investigation into the case is still ongoing.