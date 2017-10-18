A former Memphis bookkeeper has be indicted on federal charges for stealing money through false pretenses involving impersonation of a federal officer.

Thirty-two year old Krystle Sheals of Arkansas, was been indicted Monday.

Sheals, who worked at Nichols Fire and Security in Memphis, is charged with using her access to her employer’s bank accounts to pay personal bills and expenses. The stolen money amounts to approximately $327,000, according to release.

Ms. Sheals is said to have told others she was a federal agent and she wore clothing with the logo of the FBI. On top of that, she also had documents and business cards saying she was a federal employee.

Agents with the FBI arrested Sheals on Tuesday in Shelby County.

Ms. Sheals faces up the twenty years on the wire fraud charges and up to three years imprisonment for the the impersonation charges, in addition a $250,000 fine. The charges and allegations in the indictment are said to be accusations and the case is still under investigation by members of the FBI.