A Weakley County woman was killed in house fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded around 5:00 Friday morning to a house fire on Earl McNatt Road between Latham and Dukedom, where the house was already fully involved.

A fire official says the cause of the fire appears to from a tree falling on a service line.

Strong winds and heavy rain had moved through Weakley County Thursday night.

The official says the woman was the only person inside the home.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Responding to the scene were crews from the Latham-Dukedom Fire Department, Palmersville Fire Department, South Fulton Fire Department, and Water Valley Fire Department.