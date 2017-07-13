A woman, who apparently was making a suicide attempt Thursday morning, survived a jump off of the Tennessee River Bridge near Paducah.

Workers on the bridge witnessed a car pull behind a restricted area, with the driver jumping out of the vehicle, then jumping from the bridge approximately 120-feet into the water.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden reported that he and another deputy launched a boat at the Paducah riverfront and headed to the scene.

Following the jump, Sheriff Hayden said the woman managed to stay above water and struggled to make it to the Livingston County side of the river bank.

Two of the bridge inspectors made their way down to the water and rendered aid to the woman until the sheriff’s boat arrived on the scene.

Sheriff Hayden said the woman did suffer several fractures and was transported to Lourdes Hospital for her injuries.

No specific information, such as age or where the woman was from, was released in the report.