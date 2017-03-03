The UT-Martin women Skyhawks saw their season come to a close Friday at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville.

The No. 1 seeded Belmont Lady Bruins overcame a 12-point first half deficit to beat the women Skyhawks 83-62.

UT-Martin led 25-17 after one quarter, with the game tied at 36-36 at halftime.

Belmont sealed the win with a 47-26 scoring edge in the second half of play.

The Lady Bruins hit 14 of 30 shots from beyond the three point arc, and made 13-of-14 free throws.

UT-Martin connected on only 2-of-14 shots from the three-point range, and made 6-of-8 free throws.

The women Skyhawks close out their year with a record of (12-19), while Belmont advances to the championship with a record of (26-5).