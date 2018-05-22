Fulton County voters made a clean sweep of County Magistrates during the May Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

In District 1, incumbent Bubba Nelms was defeated by Jim Paitsel 118 to 77, with Gary Fulcher receiving 31 votes.

In District 2, Wade Adams is the new Magistrate with 181 votes, followed by Mike Cash 106, Joe Jackson 83, incumbent George Jones 38 and J.L. Atwill 29.

In District 3, longtime Magistrate James Black was defeated by Hugh Caldwell by a 207 to 125 margin.

In District 4, Shaun Parks 159 votes gives him the seat of retiring Magistrate Henry Callison, with Doug Goodman and James Bridges each with 51 votes, James Adams 39 votes and Jacob Goodman 30.

In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Robby Woods was the primary winner with 654 votes. David Thomas had 307, Mickey Reilly 296 and Johnny Smith 59. Woods will face Independent Doug Akers in the General Election.

For County Court Clerk, Naomi Jones was the winner with 869 votes, Brandon Uzzle had 456.

In the race for Jailer, incumbent Steven Williams had 829 votes, followed by Christopher Garrigus 261 and Kelly Laster 179.

In the lone Constable race, incumbent Mark Mayo defeated Christopher Edmaiston 202 to 93.