Obion County Central tennis player Nellina Wooten is no stranger at participating in the TSSAA State Tournament.

The recently graduated Senior is making her fourth and final trip to Murfreesboro, as the regional champion.

Lady Rebel tennis coach Jeff Riley told Thunderbolt News that Wooten has been a special player for the school and the area.

Coach Riley said Wooten will face a big challenge when she hits the court on Thursday, with her draw against the state’s top ranked player.

Wooten will face Julia Adams on Thursday in the single elimination match at 12:30.