Work continues on the construction of the new Martin Police Department headquarters on North Lindell Street.

Chief Don Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News they’re about 44% complete with the project.

Teal says crews have completed 95-99% of the sheet rock work and that over the next few weeks a lot of noticeable progress will be made including the HVAC units going on the building.

Teal also says the brick work on the new building will begin in the next three to four weeks.

A new communications tower will also begin construction in the next 30 days.

Teal says his department must now come up with a plan on how to make a smooth transition from the department’s downtown facility to the new police station.

The new Martin Police station is tentatively set to be complete sometime in September.