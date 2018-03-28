Work continues on the new location for the Union City Police Department, but a delay is now expected in relocation to the building.

Police Chief Perry Barfield spoke with Thunderbolt News and updated the construction at the site of the the former Simmons Bank Processing Center on Harrison Street.

Chief Barfield said once all renovations are complete, a plan is being developed to swiftly move all phones, computers and radio equipment from the current site of the Municipal Building.

The new location will also include an expanded dispatch area, with a new console, and will also house the new City Courtroom.