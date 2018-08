Those who have driven around the Obion County Courthouse have seen work being performed on the building.

County Mayor Benny McGuire told Thunderbolt News the work is part of a long needed maintenance at the Union City facility.

Mayor McGuire said repair work will also take place on the windows around the 79 year old structure.

The Mayor said he anticipated all of the courthouse projects to be completed in a couple of months.

