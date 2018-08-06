The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a brush clearing crew working along US 62 in the Reidland area of McCracken County this week.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the crew is working today (Monday) along the KY 131 northbound ramp from Reidland to US 62 westbound as you approach the US 60/US 62 intersection at the McCracken County end of the Ledbetter Bridge.

This crew is using a trackhoe mounted multcher to clear brush behind guardrails along this secition of US 62 westbound toward the Harned’s Drive-In area.

Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic due to lane restrictions.

Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment.

Work in this area is expected to continue through much of this week.

