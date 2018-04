The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Union City.

Discovery Park of America has announced the horses will be at the park on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00.

With the visit by the Clydesdales will be parades at 2:30 and 3:30, along with opportunities for the public to have photos with the horses.

Also to welcome the famous team to Union City, Discovery Park will be offering free admission to the grounds, with a $10 admission to Discovery Center.