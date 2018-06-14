Thursday’s monument dedication in Fulton included the areas oldest living World War II soldier, who was also a prisoner of war.

97 year old James Legate, of South Fulton, was introduced to an applause by those in attendance.

Following the ceremony, Thunderbolt News had the honor to speak to the World War II hero, who talked about his service and what the monument meant to him.

Family members said Mr. Legate was the oldest WW II soldier, and POW survivor in Obion, Fulton and Hickman County.

He was a member of the Army and served in the 95th Infantry Division.