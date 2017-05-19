A Martin woman was injured in a roll over wreck on Friday.

Police reports said officers were called to Gardner Road, where a car was reported in a ditch.

Two local residents first arrived on the scene and noticed that 57 year old Shelia McGuire, of Martin, was still inside the car.

Police said Ms. McGuire was confused and not fully aware that she had been involved in an accident, but was talking to those at the scene.

Fire and EMS personnel had to extricate her from the car by cutting the windshield and roof, and she was taken by Air Evac to Jackson General Hospital.

