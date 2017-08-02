The Tennessee Titans have announced today that color analyst Frank Wycheck will take the season off.

To cover for Wycheck this year, former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Titans linebacker coach Dave McGinnis will assume the duties.

Coach McGinnis has 30 years of NFL experience and will provide excellent commentary based on his expertise.

He will begin by joining the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith for the NY Jets broadcast next Saturday evening on the road.

Wycheck played tight end with the Titans from 1995-2003, where he was named to three Pro Bowls.

He remains a popular co-host on 104.5 FM’s “Wake Up Zone” in Nashville.