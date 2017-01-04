Funeral services for Maliyah Yabrough age 7 and Abreanna age 8 are scheduled for Friday at 2pm at the Central Baptist Church in Martin. Visitattion will be ahed at the church from 11 til 2pm service time.

The two sisters perished in a fire in their home on Main Street January 1st in Martin. The cause of the fire is believed to have been a cook stove.

The children are survived by their mother and step father Angel and Austin Morris, the couple’s two sons Isaiah and Mathew, brothers Jordan Dyjaun Yarbrough and Ayden Eli McAlister, the girl’s father Orlando Yabrough and many other relatives.

Abreanna was a thrid grader at Martin Elementary School while Maliyah was a second grader at Martin Primary. The chldren were members of the First United Pentecostal Church in Martin.