A longtime Weakley County farming operation was honored Thursday morning in Greenfield.

Jay and Alice Ann Yeargin were honored by the American Farm Bureau Federation and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation with the “Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award”.

Jay Yeargin’s father, Ronnie, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the families farming history.

Mr. Yeargin said he honored that his son and daughter-in-law have chosen to make the family farm their livelihood.

For being recognized with the “Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award” the Yeargin’s were presented with a new Farmall 100C tractor and a Magnum 340 tractor lease.

Representatives from Farm Bureau and Case IH were part of the ceremonies at the Yeargin Farm at the farm on Highway 54.