A zoning ordinance changing the distance from the property line for additions including storage sheds from 15 to 5 feet was accepted by the Sharon City board last night.

In other news, the town’s charter was changed to prevent the police chief and city recorder from being re-hired every year since Tennessee is an at-will work state.

Since a new state law went into effect at the start of this year increasing the alcohol amount from 5 to 8 percent to be sold by those without a liquor license, the Sharon City Board discussed changing the town charter to reflect the state ruling.

The next Sharon City Board meeting is February 13th.