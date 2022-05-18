1,000 Acre Recreation Lake public meeting

The TWRA will host a public meeting Tuesday, May 24 to hear community concerns about the future management of Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake.

TWRA’s Lee Wilmot says recent state legislative action began the process of transferring ownership of the lake from the Carroll County Watershed Authority.

Both fishing and non-fishing activities are held at the lake, which was named in December one of legendary fisherman Bill Dance’s Signature Lakes.

The public meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon.