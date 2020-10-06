A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that may help solve a 1992 Benton County missing person case.

On September 22, 1992, then 33-year-old Sheila Bradford was reported missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the TBI, Bradford had previously contacted law enforcement about providing information regarding her boyfriend’s family and their involvement in a 1991 double homicide and arson.

Bradford’s boyfriend’s brothers Gary Bruce, Robert Bruce, and Jerry Bruce, along with family friend, David Riles, were ultimately convicted in federal court for the murders of Danny Vine and his fiancé Della Thorton in Benton County.

On Tuesday, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $10,000 reward from the state for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Sheila Bradford.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.